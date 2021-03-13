Moscow Declines to Comment on Aliyev’s ‘Zangezur is Armenian’ Comment

The Russian foreign ministry of Friday declined to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s revisionist and threatening declaration that Armenia’s Zangezur is a “historic Azerbaijani territory.”

Aliyev made the statement on March 5 during a speech at an economic summit, saying that a so-called corridor linking mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhichavan would run through Zangezur.

A reporter for Armenia’s Public Television channel on Friday asked Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharove whether Moscow considered Aliyev’s statement about Zangezur a gross violation of international law and an infringement of Armenia’s sovereignty, and whether it was a violation of the tripartite statement signed on November 9 on the unblocking of regional transport communications and routes, reported the Arka news agency.

Zakharova sidestepped the question and instead praised the “generally constructive approach demonstrated by both Baku and Yerevan within the framework of the trilateral working group chaired by the vice-premiers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Arka reported.

Zakharova stressed that the main task of the working group has been to find ways for unblocking all economic and transport links in the region.

“We hope that the same focus on positive and mutually acceptable points of contact will prevail both in official comments and in Armenian and Azerbaijani mass media,” added Zakharova.

With such a provocative statement, calling Zangezur an ‘historic Azerbaijani territory’ and making reference to an imaginary corridor, the President of Azerbaijan deliberately undermines the implementation of the November 9 and January 11 trilateral statements,” said Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan last week. She stressed that “Article 9 of the November 9 trilateral statement does not mention the establishment of a corridor.”

“Such rhetoric contradicts Azerbaijan’s obligations. It is a blatant challenge to international law, and in no way does it contribute to the stability of the region and threatens all states in the region,” added Naghdalyan last week.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Aliyev.

The Kremlin reported that Putin discussed practical aspects of the implementation of the November 9 and January 11 agreements on Karabakh and observed that the ceasefire was strictly being respected and the regional situation remained stable and calm.

The Kremlin statement added that Pashinyan and Aliyev reportedly praised “the productive activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the contact line and along Lachin corridor.”

Issues related to unblocking economic and transport links in the South Caucasus were also discussed, with the sides saying they were satisfied with the activities of the working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the three countries.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A readout of the call from Pashinyan’s office also added that he and Putin discussed Armenia-Russia cooperation issues.

