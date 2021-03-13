Armenian president discusses snap election with head of ruling parliamentary bloc

YEREVAN, March 13. /TASS/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Lilit Makunts, the leader of the My Step ruling parliamentary bloc, focused on the current situation in the country, the solutions to the political crisis and an early parliamentary election at their meeting on Saturday, the presidential press service said.

“Today during the talks with parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces, President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Lilit Makunts, the leader of the My Step ruling parliamentary faction,” the statement says. “They discussed the situation in the country and the ways to resolve it and end the internal political crisis. In this context, the sides emphasized the significance of agreements to call an early parliamentary election.”

Earlier in the day, Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting to focus on the political situation in the country and considered holding snap parliamentary elections, the presidential press service said.

TASS