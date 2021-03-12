Russian MFA Considers Vandalism against Monuments to Heroes of Great Patriotic War in Artsakh by Azerbaijanis Unacceptable and Immoral

Russian MFA has commented on the Azerbaijani vandalism in Artsakh against the monuments dedicated to the heroes and participants of Great Patriotic War, Aysor.am reports.

“We consider any form of disrespect of the memory of those who heroically fought against fascism during the WWII absolutely unacceptable and immoral. The information is being checked and if it is confirmed we expect the Azerbaijani authorities undertake all relevant measures to correct the situation,” Russian MFA official representative Maria Zakharova said.

The Azerbaijanis destroyed the monument of heroes of Great Patriotic War in Karin Tak village and the monument of USSR double hero Nelson Stepanyan in Shushi.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency