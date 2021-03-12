Armenia’s FM: Statement Of General Staff Not Attempted Coup D’etat In Armenia

The results of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan had its negative impact on internal stability in Armenia, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview to Al Arabiya.

“Of course, you know that we have a very complicated situation in the aftermath of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation also had its repercussions on the internal situation in Armenia. Of course, we are now confronting internal difficulties, but I would like to emphasize the fact that Armenia is a democracy, may not a perfect one. And the recent years we witnessed significant achievements in this regard. This is the path of development that we have chosen and we are not going to backtrack from this path. As for the internal processes within Armenia, this is going on strictly upon the provisions of the Constitution. And it’s my conviction that the current difficulties can be overcome through dialogue, consolidation and unification of our society both in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to safeguard and protect our state and national interests,” he said.

He also stressed that the results of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan had its negative impact on internal stability in Armenia but added that he strongly disagrees with the qualification of the attempted coup d’etat in Armenia.

Asked about the statement of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Aivazian said, “This was a kind of political positioning of some members of General Stuff. They just made a political statement, which is not an attempted coup itself. This was also the assessment of different countries and international organizations. There are no elements of a coup d’etat in Armenia. And Armenia continues to be a democracy and the current situation, as I said, will be dealt according to democratic standards in our society.”

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency