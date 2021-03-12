Armenian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in UAE

Siranush Ghazanchyan
Within the framework of his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
The Minister made a note in the Book of Honored Guests.
Within the framework of his visit to the #UAE, Foreign Minister @Aivazian_Ara visited Sheikh #Zayed Grand #Mosque. The Minister made a note in the Book of Honored Guests. pic.twitter.com/JIm2ymo3ng
— MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) March 12, 2021
On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian met with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.