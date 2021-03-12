Armenian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in UAE

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Within the framework of his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The Minister made a note in the Book of Honored Guests.

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian met with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu