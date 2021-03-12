 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Armenian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in UAE

2021-03-12

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Within the framework of his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The Minister made a note in the Book of Honored Guests.

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian met with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

