Turkey blasts US over release of Armenian terrorist Sassounian

The release of the man convicted in the 1982 assassination of Turkey’s consul general “will set a dangerous precedent that will only embolden violent extremists,” Turkey’s Los Angeles consul general Can Oğuz said Thursday, as the Foreign Ministry also released a statement condemning the decision. “It is a deplorable decision based on petty political considerations. Not appealing the Court’s order overturning the veto of Hampig Sassounian’s release is an utter and reckless disregard for the fundamental principles of the law,” Oğuz said in a statement. Hampig Sassounian was convicted of fatally shooting Turkish diplomat Kemal Arıkan while he sat in his car at an intersection in Los Angeles nearly four decades ago. “This is a sad day for Kemal Arıkan’s family, people of Turkey and the international fight against terrorism,” said Oğuz. “Following the decision of Los Angeles County Superior Court that paved the way for the release of Armenian terrorist Hampig Sassounian who had murdered Kemal Arıkan, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Los Angeles, California Governor Gavin Newsom stated that he would not appeal this decision. We strongly condemn this approach, that deeply hurts the conscience of the Turkish nation,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said. “This grave decision, that could not be reversed despite all attempts of the US Administration, is in conflict with the universal principles of law and the understanding of justice. 58 Turkish citizens, including 31 diplomats, have lost their lives as a result of the attacks perpetrated by Armenian terrorist organizations. In a period when hate crimes are on the rise and international solidarity is most needed, release of a brutal murderer with political motivations harms the spirit of cooperation in fight against terrorism,” the ministry added. “This murder, which was heinously committed by the terrorist Sassounian who has never shown a sign of remorse during his 38 years of conviction, will never be forgotten as a crime that represents a sick and distorted ideology. On this occasion, we commemorate with respect our martyred diplomat Kemal Arıkan and all our martyrs who lost their lives in the attacks of Armenian terrorist organizations,” the statement by the ministry concluded. Previous judicial rulings to release Sassounian on parole were blocked by California’s governors, including incumbent Gavin Newsom who rejected his eligibility. However, Newsom reversed course, announcing he will not appeal the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s decision for Sassounian’s release. The vast majority of the attacks on Turkish diplomats and citizens in the 1970s and 1980s were conducted by ASALA and JCAG, designated terrorist groups in the US and Turkey. Sassounian belonged to the JCAG. The assassinations occurred across the globe, including in the US, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, Greece, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, Portugal, Iran and the UK. Sabah Gazetesi