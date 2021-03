OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to Visit Armenia, Azerbaijan

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde plans to visit Armenia.

”Useful briefing by Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and my Personal Representative Kasprzyk ahead of my upcoming visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia”, Ann Linde tweeted.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency