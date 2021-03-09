No deadline for the President to apply to Constitutional Court

Siranush Ghazanchyan

There is no deadline for the President to apply to the Constuitutional Court, the President’s Office says.

Different political forces, figures and individuals are making various comments, clarifications and analyzes on the terms of the President’s application to the Constitutional Court, the Office said.

By manipulating this issue, a misconception has been formed that March 9 is the deadline to apply to the Constitutional Court.

“Such opinions are unfounded: there is no deadline for applying to the Constitutional Court, and The President of the Republic will soon apply to the Constitutional Court with a request to decide on the compatibility of the Law on Military Status and Status of Serviceman, as announced earlier,” the Office stated.

The President of the Republic once again calls on everyone to be calm, sober and restrained.

