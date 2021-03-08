Armenian Genocide film ‘Women of 1915’ to begin streaming on Amazon on International Women’s Day

Armenoid Productions announced that its 2016 multi-award-winning “Women of 1915” feature-length documentary film is slated to stream on Amazon Video in observance of International Women’s Day on March 8, Asbarez reports.

This documentary reveals that it was women who were left behind to experience the worst kind of torture and the most heroic form of resilience during the Armenian Genocide of 1915. The film delineates the stories of these women, along with the lasting impact they had on the lives they saved and touched.

“We decided to stream the premiere of ‘Women of 1915‘ on Amazon Video to coincide with International Women’s Day, because of the film’s universal appeal. One of the women profiled in our film is Victoria Artinian who, having survived the Armenian Genocide and the Great Fire of Smyrna in 1922, migrated to United States. From the ‘ashes’ of death and destruction in her homeland, she succeeded in overcoming these impossible traumatic events to live the American Dream. Amazingly, she also helped raise her daughter’s adopted son who, beginning in his 20s set a path to literally change the world for Victoria Artinian was Steve Job’s adoptive grandmother,” said four-time Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Bared Maronian.

Additionally, “Women of 1915” combines facts and emotions to honor the brave American and European women including American volunteer Mary Louise Graffam, Japanese diplomat Diana Apkar, and Danish missionary Maria Jacobsen, who dedicated their lives to rescue the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, while risking their own.

