President Sarkissian meets Vahram Baghdasaryan from Republican Party

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian met with Vahram Baghdasaryan, a member of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia, which is part of the Homeland Salvation Movement. The meeting took place at the invitation of the President of the Republic.

The interlocutors exchanged views on ways to resolve the situation in the country and reduce tensions caused by recent events.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu