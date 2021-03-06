Armenia launches serial production of OG-7V hand grenade launcher round

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has presented the Armenian-made round for OG-7V hand grenade launcher.

It is intended to hit the enemy’s infantry and equipment, the Minister said.

It has passed state tests and is now in the serial production stage.

“Along with innovative developments, it is also very important to organize the local production of already existing armaments, both economically and strategically,” Minister Arshakyan said.

These other developments of Armenia’s military-industrial complex will be displayed within the framework of the ArmHiTec International Exhibition of Arms and Defense Technologies to be held at the Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex on March 25-27.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu