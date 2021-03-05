Bodies of Two Killed Armenian Servicemen Handed over from Martakert Assembly Point

The search works of Artsakh rescue squad in the southern part of Artsakh gave no result, Aysor.am reports.

This was reported by the Artsakh State Emergency Service.

The service though reported that according to initial information, bodies of two killed Armenian servicemen were handed over from one of the assembly points of Martakert military unit.

The identity of the bodies will be clear after forensic examination.

Two days ago from the same place body of another killed serviceman was handed over.

Today the search operations continue in Hadrut and Varanda regions.

So far bodies of 1,488 servicemen and killed civilians have been discovered.

