Bashar Warda: Pope’s visit is a once in a lifetime moment

Pope Francis is visiting Iraq in the first ever papal visit to the country.

During the trip he is due to meet the country’s most revered Shia Muslim cleric and will also celebrate Mass at a stadium in Irbil in the north.

The Chaldean Catholic archbishop of Irbil, Bashar Warda, has told BBC World News what the papal visit means to him and the Christian community in the country.

Video: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-56299077

