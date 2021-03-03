The US will continue to support democracy in Armenia and its sovereignty – Department of State

Siranush Ghazanchyan

We are closely monitoring continuing political tensions in Armenia, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said in a statement.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any escalatory or violent actions. We encourage Armenia’s leaders to resolve their differences peacefully and respect the rule of law and democratic processes,” he added.

“The United States has been a steadfast supporter of the development of rule of law and democratic processes and institutions in Armenia. We will continue to support democracy in Armenia and its sovereignty,” Price stated.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu