Serzh Sargsyan responds to allegations about him being behind the statement of the General Staff

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan responded to allegations that the statement issued days ago by the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forced to demand Pashinyan’s resignation was prompted by him.

Sargsyan talked to reporters on Wednesday. Asked whether the information that the former president urged the Chief of the General Staff to come up with the statement corresponds to reality, Sargsyan said: “This allegation is as true as the statements by the capitulant about the constructive approach by Aliyev, about Shushi, being an Azerbaijani town, Iskander missile systems exploding by 10 percent and that Iskander is a weapon of the 80s,” Sargsyan said, referring to Armenian PM Pashinyan’s recent controversial statements.

Sargsyan also promised to address all accumulated questions soon.

