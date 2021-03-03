Carey Cavanaugh: Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh not more durable than after the fighting back in the 1990s

Former US Special Negotiator for Nagorno-Karabakh and Eurasian Conflicts Carey Cavanaugh has commented on the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after the recent war, insisting the situation today after the fighting is no more durable than the situation after the fighting back in the 1990s.

“Aliyev has said repeatedly, and I disagree, that ‘diplomatic solutions were never there, he solved it, solved it with military force.’ I would argue it’s not solved,” Cavanaugh tweeted excepts from his interview on the topic.

In the words of the former co-chairman, the Nagorno-Karabakh still lacks definitive peace settlement and without it one can never get beyond the risk of a re-eruption of hostilities.

”Situation can be resolved, can be negotiated – but can’t simply fight and solve,” added he.

Panorama.AM