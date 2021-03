About 30 pilgrims from Artsakh visit Amaras Monastery

Siranush Ghazanchyan

About 30 pilgrims from Artsakh Christian monastery of Amaras.

As a result of the agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, the Amaras Monastery is now in close proximity to the line of contact between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of the Armenian pilgrims, who were escorted from the city of Stepanakert to the Christian monastery of Amaras and back.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu