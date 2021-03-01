Pashinyan holding rally ‘in support of Turkish army’, opposition figure says

A “bizarre” thing is happening in Yerevan today, a member of the Council of the Homeland Salvation Movement, Andranik Tevanyan, said during an opposition rally on Baghramyan Avenue in central Yerevan.

In parallel, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters are rallying at Yerevan’s Republic Square.

“On March 1, two rallies are being held, one of which is taking place here to voice support for the Armenian army. The strange thing about this story is that Nikol Pashinyan is holding a rally in support of the Turkish army at Republic Square. Simply shameful!” Tevanyan said.

“On March 1, 2008, at the instigation of Pashinyan, a crime and tragedy took place, as a result of which 10 Armenians were killed. This was the first Armenian bloodshed he caused. Then that number increased tenfold, a hundredfold, a thousandfold, and he is already responsible for the deaths of around 10,000 sons of the Armenian nation,” he added.

The opposition has held regular demonstrations outside the country’s parliament since the military’s top brass demanded the resignation of Pashinyan and his cabinet in a statement on Thursday.

Panorama.AM