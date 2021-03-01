Deputy Gegharkunik governor steps down, joins military’s demand for Pashinyan’s resignation

Deputy Governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, Major-General Henrik Muradyan has resigned and joined the demand of the military’s top brass for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his cabinet.

“The unpromising policy pursued by the Armenian authorities led to a point where the regime threw down the gauntlet to the Armenian Armed Forces, which means raising a hand against our sanctity – the Armenian army,” he said in a statement.

“As a general who stood at the origins of the creation of the Armenian army, I cannot tolerate all this and forgive any encroachments on the military, especially by the authorities. Therefore, I am leaving the post of Deputy Governor of Gegharkunik Province on militia issues according to my application and join the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and support the chief of the General Staff,” Muradyan said.

Panorama.AM