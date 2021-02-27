PM’s Office rejects President’s objections to motion on dismissing Army chief

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Prime Minister’s Office has rejected the President’s objections regarding the draft decree on dismissal of the Chief of the General of the Armed Forces, Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office ARsen Torosyan said in a statement.

“The Office of the Prime Minister considers the objections unfounded and does not accept them,” Torosyan said, adding that justifications will be presented in the manner prescribed by law.

He noted that according to Article 14, Clause 2 of the RA Constitution, “the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia maintain neutrality in political matters and are under civilian control.”

President Armen Sarkissian today rejected the Prime Minister’s motion to dismiss Army chief, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, and sent the draft decree back to the Prime Minister;s Office.

PM Nikol Pashinyan announced shortly he had re-sent the motion to President Sarkissian.

