Gagham Manukyan about Ara Saghatelyan’s arrest: Who is capable to arrest the enemy of the Turk?

Member of ARF Dashnaktsutyun Gegham Manukyan addressed the opposition rally at Baghramyan Avenue, speaking of the ongoing days in Armenia, which, per him, would be considered as remembrance and memorable days in the future.

“Today marks the anniversary of the 1988 Sumgait pogroms. In 1988, Azerbaijan showed its real face exactly on this day. Yesterday was another memorable day. On February 26, 1992, the operation of removing the Turkish barrier connecting Stepanakert to Askeran region started. Khojalu was liberated on February 26-27, becoming the key to liberation of all settlements in the territory of Artsakh. It was the liberation of Khojalu that secured the liberation of Shushi,” Manukyan stated.

He next voiced regret that Armenia’s current leaders are not able to perceive and remember the importance of those historic days, noting over the past years a viable team had been formed in Armenia which actively countered Azerbaijani propaganda and anti-Armenian rhetoric.

“Those people were the enemies of Azerbaijani officials, because they were able to confront to Azeris on the foreign arena. Ara Saghatelyan was one of them, who is currently imprisoned. The other was Karen Bekaryan, who spent one day behind the bars and was freed only through a court decision. Angela Elibekova was detained by the officers of the National Security Service, likewise Gohar Meloyan. Is it possible for any Armenian leader to arrest those who are so hatred by Azeris? Who is capable to arrest the enemy of the Turks? That is our message that we need Armenia without Turks,” said Manukyan, speaking of the ruling force in Armenia.

To remind, former chief of staff of the National Assembly, Ara Saghatelyan was detained by the National Security Service (NSS) last week along with co-founder of Qaryak Media Karen Bekaryan, a manager for International Center on Development of Parliamentarism. Saghatelyan was charged with allegedly provoking racial, religious or ethnic hostility, public calls for violence and justifying or propagating violence and violation of the rules of publishing or spreading information during the martial law. Saghatelyan’s arrest is widely seen as political persecution for his opposition views by the public and rights organizations.

Panorama.AM