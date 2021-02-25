Russia’s top brass denies claims Iskander missile systems were used in Karabakh conflict

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Iskander tactical missile systems were not used during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

“According to objective and reliable data confirmed by the live monitoring and recording system, none of the missile systems of this type was used during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the ministry said.

The entire ammunition load of these missiles is stored at the depots of the Armenian Armed Forces, the ministry stressed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was misled over the use of Iskander missile systems in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s top brass elaborated.

“To all appearances, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mr. Nikol Pashinyan was misled and, as a result, he used inaccurate information,” the ministry said.

TASS