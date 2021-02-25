Armenian PM joins supporters to march in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol pashinyan joined his supporters at Republic Square and marched in the streets of Yerevan.

Addressing the public, the Prime Minister said the Armenian authorities have no enemies inside the country, but there are “issues that must be discussed.”

“There should be an atmosphere of brotherhood in the Republic of Armenia, which does not mean that there will be no political debate,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister urged his supporters to come to Republic Square after the General Staff of the Armed Forces issued a statement demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Pashinyan called it an “attempted military coup.”

The Prime Minister will address supporters at Republic Square at 4 pm.

