We plan to travel around the whole country – Vazgen Manukyan

The Homeland Salvation Movement, uniting 17 opposition parties demanding Pashinyan’s resignation, plans car races to Armenian regions starting tomorrow, the candidate for the PM’s post from the Movement Vazgen Manukyan told reporters on Wednesday.

“We plan to travel around the country. I think the situation in the villages is worse, and they also lack information. The wave of opposition protests do not reach the remote communities,” Manukyan said.

He added that the protest marches and rallies in the meantime will continue in Yerevan. They may also start a sit-in strike when the weather gets warmer.

