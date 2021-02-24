Armenian Resettlement Coalition Launches to Benefit Displaced Families

Four leading Armenia and diaspora-based community organizations have banded together to form the Armenian Resettlement Coalition to immediately address the thousands of Armenian families displaced from the Artsakh war that wish to permanently remain in Armenia. Focus on Children Now (FCN), Sahman NGO, Teach For Armenia and The Paros Foundation have entered into a coalition agreement to form the Armenian Resettlement Coalition (ARC). Each of ARC’s members have agreed to take on an important aspect of this complete restart for these families in Armenia.

The Paros Foundation is financially responsible for purchasing homes, home renovations and its staff to identify and screen families for resettlement. Sahman NGO, will finance, design and implement a significant economic support effort to enable each family to successfully generate enough income to care for their family. Focus on Children Now (FCN) will completely furnish the family home including major appliances and will supplement each of the family’s children with a three-month nutrition. In addition, FCN will underwrite the tuition of any kindergarten-aged children to attend school and secure the benefit of early education. Teach For Armenia will provide each school-aged child a computer tablet and internet connection. In addition, Teach For Armenia’s Emergency Education Program will work directly with school leadership to provide additional educational and psychological support for these children as part of their community transition and integration. Coalition partners will offer final approvals for each aspect of the complete package for each family.

By addressing the critical issue of resettlement in this complete and comprehensive manner, ARC’s beneficiary families will have the greatest chance for success in their new communities. The budget for one family resettlement is $37,500 and ARC partners have committed a total of $300,000 to resettle the first eight families.

To date, more than 80 families have been initially screened and five have been selected as project beneficiaries. The Tavush Region village of Nerkin Karmir Aghbyur has been selected as the first relocation community and five homes have been purchased and reconstruction is underway. Discussions are taking place with approved family members regarding economic opportunity including agribusinesses. School and village leaders in Nerkin Karmir Aghbyur are engaged and preparing to welcome this new influx of people into their community. ARC hopes to move the first family into their home by early March.

To donate to ARC and its effort to resettle displaced Armenian families from Artsakh, visit: http://Focusonchildrennow.org/ARC

Massis Post