Repat entrepreneur Vahe Keushguerian appointed Adviser to the Artsakh President

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Repat entrepreneur Vahe Keushguerian has been appointed today as an Advisor to the Artsakh President on Development Programs, Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs informs.

He will fill the role on a volunteer basis.

The Office is confident that including Diaspora talent in state structures can play an important role in taking them to new heights.

“It is with this goal in mind that we launched the iGorts program to bring Diaspora Armenians to work in government offices. Appointments like these, even outside the program, are always welcome news,” the Diaspora Affairs Office said in a Facebook post.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs launched the unprecedented iGorts program in March, inviting Diaspora Armenian professionals to work in Armenia’s state institutions.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu