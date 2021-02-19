Lithuania proud to be the 1st country to have recognized Armenia’s independence

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Lithuania is proud to be the 1st country in the world to have recognized the independence of Armenia, and one of the first countries with which Armenia established diplomatic relations in 1991, the Embassy of Lithuania to Armenia said in a Facebook post.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Armenia.

The cooperation has since deepened and expanded, creating a strong partnership and close cooperation in many areas.

This year the activities of the Embassy of Lithuania in Armenia will be dedicated to this important anniversary.

