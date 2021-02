Handling a War, Pandemic & Political Crisis: A Talk with Arsen Torosyan

Chief of Staff of the PM’s Office Arsen Torosyan speaks to CivilNet on Armenia’s handling of the pandemic, as well as how the health system dealt with the Second Karabakh War. Mr. Torosyan also gives his take on public sector reform, the POWs issue, and the government’s communication strategy.

