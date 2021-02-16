Gagik Sargsyan calls on citizens to join nationwide rally on February 20

Gagik Sargsyan, a member of the opposition Voice of the Homeland (Dzayn Hayrenyats) initiate and the artistic director of Zartonk Ensemble, urges all Armenians to gather at Yerevan’s Liberty Square on February 20 for a nationwide rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government.

“Our country is in danger; we were attacked by an external enemy. Unfortunately, we also have an internal enemy. Our internal enemy is mainly our indifference,” he said in a video message.

“In 3,000 years of our history, we have never faced such threats. Looking through the history, we see that we had betrayals, but small ones. Now a systemic betrayal has been made against us.

“We need the presence of all of you to finally get rid of the treacherous authorities,” he said.

Panorama.AM