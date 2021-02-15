President Sarkissian returns to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan
President Armen Sarkissian returned to Yerevan on weekend, the President’s Office informs.
The President continues the treatment in Yerevan.
Armen Sarkissian contracted Covid-19 in London and was shortly hospitalized.
Լոյս ի լուսոյ
Siranush Ghazanchyan
President Armen Sarkissian returned to Yerevan on weekend, the President’s Office informs.
The President continues the treatment in Yerevan.
Armen Sarkissian contracted Covid-19 in London and was shortly hospitalized.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.