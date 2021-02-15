 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

President Sarkissian returns to Armenia

2021-02-15

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian returned to Yerevan on weekend, the President’s Office informs.

The President continues the treatment in Yerevan.

Armen Sarkissian contracted Covid-19 in London and was shortly hospitalized.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

