Carpets from Shushi Museum to go on display in Yerevan

iranush Ghazanchyan

Carpets made in Artsakh will go on display at the National museum-institute of architecture after Alexander Tamanyan.

The carpets are from the private collection of Vardan Astsatryan, founder of the Shushi Carpet Museum and were taken out of the city on November 1, 2020.

The oldest of the exhibited items is 350 years old.

The exhibition will open on February 20.

The Shushi Carpet Museum was founded by Vardan Astsatryan in 2011 and opened its doors to public in 2013.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu