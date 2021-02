Rep. Jake Auchincloss joins the Congressional Armenian Caucus

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Rep. Jake Auchincloss has joined the Congressional Armenian Caucus, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Rep. Auchincloss serves the 4th Congressional district located in the southern portion of Massachusetts and includes parts of Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Worcester counties.

