Armenia’s Aronian out of Opera Euro Rapid

Armenian GM Levon Aronian has been knocked out of the Opera Euro Rapid tournament, the third event of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, the National Olympic Committee reported on Thursday.

Aroinian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France tied 2-2 in a quarterfinal match. The Armenian player needed two wins and a draw to advance to the semifinals. He managed to score a full point in game 3, but that was not enough to keep the match going.

Vachier-Lagrave reached the semis with the total results of the two-day matches.

Panorama.AM