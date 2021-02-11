14th – 15th century Holy Book in Aramaic from Qaraqosh in Vatican

HYETERT – Yesterday, Official Vatican News Instagram account shared the following news;

During the General Audience, a small delegation from FOCSIV brought Pope Francis Sidra, the 14th – 15th century Holy Book in Aramaic, which contains liturgical prayers to be recited between the feasts of Easter and Holy Cross.

The Manuscript, belonging to the Syriac-Christian Church of the Iraqi holy city of Qaraqosh, in the Plain of Nineveh, has been restored in Italy. The “Refugee Book”, thanks to an astuteness of the priests of that city, had escaped the iconoclastic and anti-Christian fury of the so-called Islamic State, which occupied and devastated those lands from 2014 to March 2017.

The Holy Book will soon be returned to the Church of Qaraqosh, so that it will return to mark the liturgy.