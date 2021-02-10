Armenia-EU Agreement to Enter into Force March 1

The European Union on Wednesday officially notified Armenia that all its member-states have ratified the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which will enter into force on March 1, reported Armenia’s Foreign Ministry press service.

The agreement, commonly known as CEPA, was signed in November 2017 and takes EU-Armenia to a new, partnership level and regulates cooperation in political and economic sectors, as well as advances ties in other realms including trade relations.

Since the signing of the agreement in Brussels, all EU member-states separately ratified the agreement, while Armenia adopted several provisions to bring it in line with European standards.

Furthermore, CEPA creates a solid legal basis for Armenia-EU partnership, outlining cooperation in various sectors, such as judicial, security, economy, agriculture and infrastructures to environment and climate, education and science, culture, health, among others.

“The effective implementation of the Agreement will bring tangible results to our citizens by promoting democracy, political, economic and social stability through extensive reforms, thus improving quality of life of our citizens,” said the foreign ministry.

It should be emphasized that the CEPA addresses the issue of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reaffirming the EU’s stated commitment to support the efforts and approaches of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, specifically on the basis of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.

“The Government of Armenia has constantly reaffirmed its commitment to the effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which is fully in line with Armenia’s broad reform agenda,” added the foreign ministry.

Asbarez