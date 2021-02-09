Five More POWs Return to Armenia

A plane transporting five more Armenian prisoners of war landed at Erebuni Airport late Tuesday night local time.

The prisoners of war were being escorted by Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov.

Muradov told reporters that Russian peacekeepers have transported one prisoner of war to Baku and returned five prisoners of war to Yerevan, according to TASS.

“Today there was another exchange of prisoners of war for the purpose of implementing the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020,” Muradov said, adding that the Russian peacekeepers will continue to help implement the trilateral agreement unwaveringly in the future as well.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters Tuesday that the return of Armenian prisoners of war is a major issue, which is being dealt with personally by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, reported News.am.

“I wouldn’t be exaggerating, if I said that this is truly one of the major issues that the president, foreign minister and defense minister are personally dealing with. Of course, the solution might not be as quick as we would like it to be, but believe me when I say that maximum efforts are being made. I’m certain that the issue will be solved,” the Ambassador said.

A member of the ruling My Step parliamentary bloc, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, took to her Facebook to report that three of the five Armenian POWs are from Armenia’s Shira Province.

Asbarez