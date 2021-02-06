Russian, Turkish servicemen use UAVs to monitor situation in Karabakh round the clock

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Servicemen of the joint Russian-Turkish center use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for round-the-clock monitoring of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

“The situation is being monitored in the round-the-clock mode with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles, including Forpost and Orlan-10 UAVs. No ceasefire violations have been registered,” the ministry quoted the joint center’s spokesman Col. Mikhail Zavalkin as saying.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian and Turkish specialists working at the center continuously receive images from drones, analyze all movements of military equipment and personnel and register every attempt to cross the line of contact.

The joint Russian-Turkish center to control the cessation of fire and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone was created in Azerbaijan on January 30,2021. The center was established in line with the memorandum signed by Russian and Turkish defense chiefs on November 2020. Its staff is formed on a parity basis and lists up to 60 servicemen from each side.

TASS