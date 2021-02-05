Foreign Ministry welcomes South Australia resolution recognizing the independence of Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the Resolution adopted by the Australian State of South Australia recognizing the Republic of Artsakh.

“The process of international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh at the level of administrative-territorial units of different foreign countries continues. The latest achievement in this process has been the adoption of a resolution recognizing the Republic of Artsakh and supporting the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination by the legislature of the Australian State of South Australia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We consider it important that the resolution condemns the Turkish-Azerbaijani armed aggression launched against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, 2020, the policy of hatred against Armenians pursued by the Turkish and Azerbaijani authorities and the consistent destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in the occupied territories of Artsakh, as well as calls upon the federal authorities of Australia to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh,” the statement reads.

“We are convinced that the international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh is of key importance towards creating the necessary conditions for its people to live freely, safely, and decently in its homeland. It will also be an additional impetus for a just and lasting settlement of the Azerbaijan – Karabakh conflict, which should be based on the recognition of the right to self-determination exercised by the people of Artsakh and the cessation of the occupation of the territories of the Republic of Artsakh,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

It expressed gratitude to all those who made a decisive contribution to the adoption of this resolution and appreciate the resolute stance of the legislature of the State of South Australia, which affirms its commitment to the ideas of human rights, freedom and justice.

