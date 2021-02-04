Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Nagorno-Karabakh soon

Earlier, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay promised to send experts of the organization to Nagorno-Karabakh to help preserve its historic heritage

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia expects UNESCO’s preliminary mission to visit Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent area of Azerbaijan in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

“As far as I know, right now, talks are underway on organizing a preliminary UNESCO mission’s visit to Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent districts of Azerbaijan,” she said. “We hope that this visit will take place in the near future and that it will facilitate and strengthen mutual trust in the region.”

Earlier, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay promised to send experts of the organization to Nagorno-Karabakh to help preserve its historic heritage. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed that Azoulay had reaffirmed this commitment during the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on November 20.

Azerbaijan’s Acting Minister of Culture Anar Kerimov said on November 30 that Baku plans to involve UNESCO specialists to recover Karabakh’s cultural heritage.

TASS