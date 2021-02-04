In Memory of Sandra Satenig (Russian) Aghababian

Sandra (Russian) Aghababian of Lexington, Massachusetts passed away on February 1, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Robert Aghababian and a devoted mother to Pamela Aghababian, Scott Aghababian and his wife Elizabeth and the late Ronald Aghababian. She was also blessed with three grandchildren: William, Helen and Grace. Sandra was also the loving sister of Hank Russian and his wife Rita.

Sandra was a graduate of Boston University and earned a Master’s degree in Education at Boston College. She was a teacher, an accomplished painter and a member of a number of Armenian cultural organizations. She wrote and published Hrant’s Story: A Journey to Survive about her father’s life. She instilled a love of reading and the arts in her children and grandchildren. She loved playing and inventing games, cooking for the holidays and learning Armenian recipes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her honor to St. Stephen’s Armenian Church in Watertown or the Armenian Church of the Holy Translators in Framingham.

Private funeral services will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church, Watertown. Private burial will be held at Newton Cemetery, Newton. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone’s safety.

Armenian Weekly