Minister: Armenia willing to develop trade and economic ties with Iran

Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan paid a visit to Tehran on January 22 to discuss the expansion of trade ties with Iran.

During the visit, Iran signed agreement with Armenia to boost trade.

Meanwhile, heads of a number of Iranian and Armenian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) discussed establishment of a technology exchange center and during the meeting, both sides also shared views on ways of promoting cooperation on small and medium-size enterprises.

The CEO of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Towns Organization Ali Rasoulian hailed close relationship between the Iranian and Armenian people as well as the great opportunities for cooperation, stressing the need for holding exhibitions by the Iranian and Armenian firms in Tehran and Yerevan.

Armenian Minster of Economy Vahan Kerobyan in an interview with IRNA said that in the visit to Tehran, “We decided to implement all agreements carried out in the field of commercial relations and economic cooperation for a better opportunity for exchanges so that we can adopt joint projects in the best form.

To achieve the goals, the working group will be set up on the agenda for the interests of the two countries to accelerate the agreement, Kerobyan said.

“Building equipment, fruits and vegetables and petrochemicals are the main trade exchange between the two countries and a limited portion of the metal and technical equipment is exported from Armenia to Iran, he pointed out.

Stating that Iran and Armenia are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, he added that Armenia can have a tremendous impact on the development of trade relations with Iran and with the entire Union by using its geographical position.

Kerobyan also called for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, particularly the investment and production activities of Iranian companies in Armenia.

IRNA