Reconstruction of private houses continues in Artsakh’s Shosh village

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Reconstruction, repair and dismantling works continue in Shosh village of Askeran region of Artsakh, the Ministry of Urban Development informs.

According to the Ministry, 93 private houses were damaged in Shosh village as a result of the war.

At present, a group of construction crews are working to reconstruct 15 private houses, which are planned to be put into operation by the end of February.

The school and the kindergarten are already functioning in the village.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu