Armenia approves use of Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has been approved by the Armenian Health Ministry, according to a press release of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

“The vaccine was approved by a decree of the Ministry of Health based on data of Phase III clinical trials in Russia without conducting additional trials in Armenia,” the statement reads.

The Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran, the Republic of Guinea and Tunisia.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first country worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry. Sputnik V is a human adenovirus-based vector vaccine.

