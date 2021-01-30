Scholarship contest in California in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2021 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced.

California high school students in 9th through 12th grade are invited to participate in an essay contest and/or a visual arts contest to increase greater awareness of the Armenian Genocide on its anniversary.

All winners will be contacted directly and announced to mainstream and Armenian media by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus on Friday, April 16, 2021.

All winners will be awarded scholarships and a trip to the State Capitol in Sacramento to be acknowledged at the California Armenian Legislative Caucus’ annual Armenian Advocacy Day during a press conference on Monday, April 26, 2021 and receive special recognition from the members of the Armenian Caucus.

Original artwork will be requested from visual arts applicants if they are selected as a finalist, for possible display in the California State Capitol.

