Armed Forces Day Marked at Yerablur Military Cemetery

The 29th anniversary of the establishment of Armenia’s Armed Forces was marked at Yerablur National Military Cemetery on Thursday with throngs of people visiting the landmark from early hours of the morning and continuing throughout the day.

The cemetery has doubled in size since the latest Artsakh war. There, hundreds gathered to pay tribute to one of the heroes of the war, Gegham Mousheghyan, ARF Yerevan Gomideh chairman, devoted freedom fighter from the ARF Volunteer platoon who fought in Artsakh’s northern front where he valiantly gave his life.

Mousheghyan’s fellow fighters and other ARF members gathered there to honor the fallen hero and also take part in the traditional oath ceremony of ARF novices.

“It seems death is an end to everything. But lo and behold that now our presence at Gegham Mousheghyan’s grave contradicts that thought,” said ARF Volunteer Platoon commander Harmik Hovsepyan, who administered the oath to the new ARF members.

“For the ARF member and freedom fighter there is still a lot of work to do after being martyred,” added Hovsepyan.

“By joining the ARF ranks don’t expect doors to open for you. You have to open them with your strong will. You are going to be a target for domestic and foreign enemies. But you cannot lose hope because you have been armed the ideological sword and shield,” Hovsepyan told the novices before administering their oath and pledge.

Asbarez