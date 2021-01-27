Armenian, Russian FMs discuss repatriation of POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On January 27, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In a follow-up to previous contacts, the Ministers touched upon the bilateral agenda, regional stability and security issues. They exchanged views on the process of full implementation of the provisions of the November 9 and subsequent January 11 trilateral statements.

In the context of the humanitarian issues enshrined in the statement, Minister Aivazian stressed the priority of immediate, safe repatriation of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees.

Minister Aivazian stressed that only lasting peace, which addresses the interests of all, can create real guarantees for the promotion of security, stability and development in the region.

Ministers Aivazian and Lavrov exchanged views on a number of issues on the international agenda.

