Armenia & Artsakh Post-War: A Discussion on Security, the Government Crisis and Humanitarian Challenges

Join us on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8PM Pacific / 11PM Eastern on Facebook Live for an insightful discussion hosted by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western Region USA and the ARF Shant Student Association on the next round of challenges facing the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian Diaspora as Turkey, Azerbaijan and global forces fight for regional domination. This is a unique opportunity to hear a candid and direct presentation from Armenian Revolutionary Federation – Dashnaktsoutiun (ARF-D) leaders about the situation on the ground in Armenia.

Shaghik Maroukhian moved to Armenia from the Diaspora in 1991, serving in a number of capacities conducting humanitarian and civic programs for non-profits and NGOs. She is currently the executive director of the Hrair Maroukhian Foundation, named after her father, who served for decades in the global leadership of the ARF. Arthur Khachatryan is the former governor of the Shirak Province in Armenia, which has as its capital the second largest city after Yerevan, Gyumri, near the epicenter of the tragic earthquake of 1988. He was also the former Minister of Agriculture for the Republic and currently serves in the key leadership role of the ARF Armenia Supreme Body.

The ARF is the only political party in Armenia with the largest and broadest deep-rooted global network of Armenians inside and outside of its organization due to its history of saving, preserving and organizing Armenian communities that survived the Armenian Genocide of 1915 by Turkey. It is also the only Armenian political party that has waved the red, blue and orange Armenian flag without reservation even when Soviet rule made it illegal to do so in the Republic of Armenia. Since Armenia’s independence in 1990, the ARF has provided a unique perspective to the political roundtable in the new Republic of Armenia, representing solely the voice of the Armenian nation’s interest, unfiltered and uncompromised by political agendas of other countries.

