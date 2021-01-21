Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates 32nd birthday

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhiatrayn celebrates the 32nd birthday today.

The Roma midfielder is is making a case as the best midfielder in Europe. he has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 18 Serie A games this season.

He previously played for Pyunik Yerevan, Metalurh and Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan has been a member of the Armenian national team since 2007. He is Armenia’s all-time top goalscorer, with 30 goals in 88 caps.

He has been named Armenian Footballer of the Year ten times.

