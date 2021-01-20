No concrete routes of communication between Armenia, Azerbaijan discussed – Deputy PM

No concrete routes of communication through Armenia and Azerbaijan have been discussed, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

The comments come after the Russian Kommersant published a map of unblocking of transport routes following the January 11 statement issued by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Mher Grigoryan said the published map “means nothing.”

“No oral or written agreements have been reached. There has been exchange of views, mostly with the Russian side, but no agreement on any concrete direction has been reached,” he said.

Moreover, the Deputy PM noted, all directions are being considered – both road and rail.

Mr. Grigoryan said lawmakers will also join the discussion at a certain stage to share opinions.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will represent Armenia in the tripartite working group to discuss the unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region, pursuant to the trilateral statement issued by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Aliyev on Monday, January 11.

The Working Group will hold its first meeting by January 30, 2021, according to the results of which it will draw up a list of primary tasks arising from the implementation of the Paragraph 9 of the Statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9.

The priorities shall include rail and road communications, as well as the identification of other directions as agreed upon by the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, hereinafter referred to as the Parties.

Within a month after the Working Group’s meeting, the expert subgroups will submit a list of projects, which should specify the necessary resources and activities for their implementation and approval at the highest level by the Parties.

By March 1, 2021, the Working Group shall submit for the Parties’ approval at the highest level a list and timetable of activities to restore or build new transport infrastructure necessary for initiating, implementing and providing for the safety of international traffic through the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring the safety of transportations carried out by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia through the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

