Armenia to acquire AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia will acquire AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The Republican Advisory Committee on Immunization discussed and approved the proposal to acquire the vaccine within the framework of the COVAX facility.

The decision was made given the availability of dozes for 3 percent of the population, the affordability of the vaccine and early delivery opportunity (March 2021).

The COVID-19 vaccine from the British firm AstraZeneca has met the safety and effectiveness requirements at all stages of clinical trials and has been approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use.

When vaccination is rolled out, preference will be given to residents and employees of nursery homes, medical workers, employees of social care centers, people over 65, chronically ill patients aged 16-64.

Depending on the epidemic situation and availability of the vaccine, lecturers, teachers, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, servicemen, justice workers, public transport workers, civil servants will be vaccinated in the next stage.

